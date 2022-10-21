McCaffrey was traded by the Panthers to the 49ers in exchange for draft picks Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey had been the subject of trade rumors for much of the preseason, and Carolina's struggles early in the regular season did nothing to quiet those talks. He'll now be headed west to join a San Francisco backfield that had been led by Jeff Wilson to this point in the campaign. Even in an abysmal offense, McCaffrey has managed 393 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards and three total touchdowns through six games. He'll now be in line for a significant upgrade in team context and will be locked in as the lead back for the 49ers.