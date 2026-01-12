McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 48 yards and caught six of eight targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-19 playoff win over the Eagles.

TE George Kittle (Achilles) went down midway through the second quarter of Sunday's wild-card game, so the 49ers had to rely on its remaining superstar in order to overcome the Eagles' dominant defense. McCaffrey responded to the moment and generated well over 100 yards from scrimmage while catching a pair of touchdown passes -- including the game-winning score -- to advance his club to the next round. The 49ers' dual-threat running back was bottled up against the Seahawks when these two division foes met in the regular-season finale (16 touches for 57 yards), but McCaffrey should find himself busier as a receiver in the divisional round rematch with Kittle expected to miss some time.