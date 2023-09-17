McCaffrey rushed 20 times for 116 yards and a touchdown while corralling all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

McCaffrey led the charge for the victorious 49ers on Sunday, sparking the offense early with a 51-yard rush on the final play of the first quarter. The 27-year-old looks even more comfortable in head coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme following last year's trade, rattling off a pair of 100-plus yard games with touchdowns in each to start the 2023 campaign. McCaffrey and the 49ers will have a quick turnaround before hosting the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.