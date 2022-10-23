McCaffrey is in line for approximately 20 snaps Sunday against Kansas City, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

McCaffrey was originally not expected to play this week after getting traded to the 49ers on Thursday, but he's caught on quickly by watching tape of every team meeting this week. After meeting with the coaching staff and studying the playbook, coach Kyle Shanahan decided to incorporate him into the game plan, but that exact role has been largely unknown. In his report, Glazer noted that 20 snaps is just the plan, but added a qualifier that it "could change depending how the game goes."