Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he expects McCaffrey (Achilles) to make his season debut Sunday at Tampa Bay, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Since the 49ers designated him for return from injured reserve Monday, McCaffrey has been contained to two limited practices, likely to ease him back into things after not having practiced since Week 1 prep due to Achilles tendinitis. Shanahan noted Wednesday that McCaffrey has had "no pain" in either of his Achilles recently, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, so even if he doesn't get in a full practice Friday and is listed with a designation for Week 10, the running back should be activated from IR by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, at the latest. Assuming that comes to pass, McCaffrey will take over the lead in San Francisco's backfield from Jordan Mason (shoulder).