McCaffrey (calf) is warming up in uniform at the start of Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey appears ready to practice, one day after the 49ers added him to their injury report as a limited participant. It's a sign that he hopes to play though the injury this Sunday at Seattle, although fantasy managers surely remained worried, given last year's saga with a so-called calf injury.

