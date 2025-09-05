49ers' Christian McCaffrey: In uniform for Friday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCaffrey (calf) is warming up in uniform at the start of Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey appears ready to practice, one day after the 49ers added him to their injury report as a limited participant. It's a sign that he hopes to play though the injury this Sunday at Seattle, although fantasy managers surely remained worried, given last year's saga with a so-called calf injury.
More News
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Pops up with calf injury•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Not in uniform Saturday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Won't take field Saturday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Not on track to play Saturday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Looking healthy at start of camp•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Participates fully in minicamp•