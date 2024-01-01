The right calf injury McCaffrey sustained in Sunday's victory over the Commanders could be minor, according to ESPN.com.

McCaffrey left Sunday's contest in the third quarter after picking up the injury, but he spoke after the game and hinted that he was held out for precautionary purposes. The 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC with Sunday's win, so they figure to take the cautious route in the days ahead. McCaffrey has a chance to play Week 18 against the Rams as things stand, but if he does not Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason would be in line to step in.