McCaffrey rushed the ball 11 times for 35 yards in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round loss to the Seahawks. He added five receptions on six targets for 39 yards.

McCaffrey had a relatively muted stat line by his lofty standards, though he was one of the few players who was effective to any degree in the 49ers' offense. His longest gains from scrimmage all came as a receiver, as four of his five receptions went for at least eight yards. McCaffrey was limited as a rusher by the game script, and he was also forced to depart from the game on two separate occasions due to a stinger in his left shoulder. While it was a disappointing close, McCaffrey turned in a standout effort for the campaign as a whole, logging 2,126 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns across 17 regular-season contests.