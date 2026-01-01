McCaffrey (back) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McCaffrey was held out of Tuesday's session due to back stiffness, which stems from the evident back issue he was dealing with in the waning moments of this past Sunday's win against the Bears. He did most of his damage before then in the Week 17 win, racking up 181 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD on 27 touches. Earlier Wednesday, GM John Lynch said on Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News that McCaffrey and other key 49ers were trending toward playing Saturday against the Seahawks, and the running back's upgrade in activity level from Tuesday backs up that claim. McCaffrey will have one more chance to get back to full before potentially being tagged with a designation for Week 18 action.