McCaffrey (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
McCaffrey appeared on the 49ers' practice report as a limited participant for the second day in a row, but head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't suggested that the knee irritation the running back has been managing for more than two weeks is anything that will cost him game action. With a quick turnaround for Thursday's matchup with Seattle after he took 16 touches in this past Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, McCaffrey is likely just getting some extra maintenance in practice to keep him as fresh as possible for the Week 15 contest.
