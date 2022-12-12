McCaffrey (knee) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey logged 44 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers en route to carrying 14 times for 119 yards and a TD while adding two catches (on three targets) for 34 yards and a receiving score. With no reported setbacks in that contest, it seems likely that the running back's listed limitations Monday are maintenance-related rather than indicative of any setbacks with the knee issue he's managed at practice of late.
