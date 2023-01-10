McCaffrey (ankle/knee) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaffrey sat out two practices last week due to the ankle and knee issues, but his status for the regular-season finale Sunday was never in question. Regardless of his level of practice participation the rest of the week, the 26-year-old should be on track to play in Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
