McCaffrey (oblique) didn't practice Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCaffrey was limited to side work with the training staff, missing a second straight practice after his early exit from Sunday's loss to the Browns. Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports that McCaffrey told coach Kyle Shanahan not to take anything out of the game plan and to prepare as if the running back will play even if he doesn't practice at all this week. A Monday night game in Minnesota isn't ideal for fantasy purposes, especially given that there's some question about whether Jordan Mason or Elijah Mitchell would get more backfield work in the event of a McCaffrey absence.