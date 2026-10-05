McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of five targets for 18 yards in the 49ers' 24-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

McCaffrey saw a reduced workload by his lofty standards, although he still outpaced backfield mate Kaelon Black by nine carries. The star back had to tough out the majority of his gains on the ground, including his one-yard touchdown run with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey has yet to top 15 carries in any game this season, but he has four rushing TDs and 340 total yards heading into a Week 5 road showdown against the Seahawks next Sunday.