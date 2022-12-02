McCaffrey (knee) went down as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that McCaffrey was dealing with knee irritation, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday. In his return to drills Thursday, McCaffrey caught passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and also appeared to sprint at full speed, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Afterward, McCaffrey told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that he feels "great" and expects to suit up Sunday versus the Dolphins. However, based on his limited listing on the 49ers' second Week 13 injury report, McCaffrey still has a bit more to do to be available this weekend, which may be confirmed as soon as Friday.