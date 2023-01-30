McCaffrey (calf) rushed 15 times for 84 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-7 playoff loss to the Eagles.

McCaffrey also attempted a pass after both of San Francisco's active quarterbacks were injured -- but unlike his lone pass attempt that went for a touchdown earlier this season -- this one fell for an incompletion. The multi-talented back provided an early spark when he pinballed off multiple defenders for a long touchdown run in the first quarter, but he faced stacked boxes in the second half playing virtually without a quarterback. McCaffrey had an excellent regular season (1,880 total yards and 14 combined touchdowns) to complement his strong playoff run, and he played in every game for the first time since 2019. CMC was a great fit in San Francisco and remains under contract next year, which should have the fantasy stud near the top of draft boards as we look towards next season