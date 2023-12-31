Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed after Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders that McCaffrey may be dealing with a calf strain, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

On the plus side, Shanahan noted that McCaffrey's calf issue doesn't appear serious. Prior to exiting Sunday's contest, McCaffrey had carried 14 times for 64 yards and caught four of his five targets for 27 yards. McCaffrey's status will need to be monitored in the coming days, but the fact that the 49ers have clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC figures to factor into their plans for the star running back in Week 18.