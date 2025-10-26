McCaffrey rushed eight times for 25 yards and brought in three of six targets for 43 yards in the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

McCaffrey's fantasy outlook was a bit dimmer than usual coming in due to the quality of the Texans' defense, but the way the game unfolded made matters even more of an uphill battle. McCaffrey's carry, rushing yardage, receiving yardage and catch totals were all season lows, and nearly all his production as a pass catcher came on San Francisco's penultimate drive when he accrued 39 of his 43 receiving yards on a pair of catches. Given McCaffrey's body of work prior to Sunday, the downturn could certainly be labeled an outlier that the star back should have ample opportunity to bounce back from in a favorable Week 9 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday afternoon.