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49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Monday absence downplayed

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said the 49ers are "just managing" McCaffrey (undisclosed), who missed Monday's practice due to "tightness," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kubiak also told Wagoner that McCaffrey is "a little sore," but the standout running back is "doing fine." The 49ers also are dealing with injuries to others in the backfield, namely Jordan James (broken ribs), Kaelon Black (adductor) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral, active/PUP), meaning Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick and Khalil Herbert currently are the healthy options at the position. Kubiak's comments indicate the team will take a cautious approach with McCaffrey until he's fully healthy.

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