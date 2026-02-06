McCaffrey was named the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey was limited to only four games in 2024 due to Achilles and knee injuries, but he managed to suit up for all 17 regular-season contests in 2025. He also handled an impressive 413 total touches while racking up 2,126 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey's rushing efficiency took a concerning dip, but his involvement as a pass catcher should help him retain elite fantasy value in 2026.