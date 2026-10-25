McCaffrey rushed seven times for 39 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 61 yards in the 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

McCaffrey missed the entirety of the second quarter while dealing with a thigh injury, and although he was able to return and play the second half, he finished with his fewest rush attempts and rushing yardage totals of the season. McCaffrey did punch in a one-yard touchdown run that capped off the opening possession of the game, and his work as a receiver, which included a season-high receiving yardage tally, helped prop up his final fantasy line as well. McCaffrey will now have the benefit of the Week 8 bye to heal up before returning to action in a Week 9 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8.