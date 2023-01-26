Coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey (calf) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
McCaffrey emerged from this past Sunday's divisional-round win against the Cowboys with a right calf injury, which so far hasn't allowed for any on-field work this week. The same can be said for backup running back Elijah Mitchell (groin), while the do-it-all Deebo Samuel (ankle) has managed back-to-back limited practices. There's an expectation from Shanahan that all three players will be available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia, but McCaffrey may enter the weekend with a designation if he's unable to mix into drills at Friday's session.
