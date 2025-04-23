McCaffrey is participating in the offseason program without any restrictions, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan declared McCaffrey healthy in early April, which wasn't surprising after the running back told reporters in early January that he was already almost back to full strength. The 49ers then traded Jordan Mason to the Vikings and allowed Elijah Mitchell to sign with the Chiefs, leaving 2024 fourth-round pick Isaac Guerendo as McCaffrey's likely backup for 2025. McCaffrey missed the first eight games of last season with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, later missing the final five games because of a PCL sprain in his right knee. It was his third time in the past five years missing double-digit games, but he played either 16 or 17 regular-season games in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. McCaffrey is under contract through 2027 after signing an extension last summer, albeit with no guaranteed money beyond 2025.