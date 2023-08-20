McCaffrey isn't in uniform ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

During his 14-game stint with the 49ers last season (including playoffs), McCaffrey racked up 263 touches for 1,509 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, hearkening back to his heyday with the Panthers in 2018 and 2019. As such, he doesn't necessarily need any reps to be ready for San Francisco's Week 1 road matchup with the Steelers.