McCaffrey isn't warming up ahead of Saturday's preseason contest versus the Chargers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey won't see any exhibition action this year, but by all accounts he's been looking like his pre-2024 self after dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs and a PCL sprain in his right knee last season. In parts of three campaigns since being traded from Carolina to San Francisco in October 2022, he's averaged 115.5 yards from scrimmage per game and scored 31 TDs in 31 regular-season games.