McCaffrey (undisclosed) was not listed on the injury report the 49ers released Tuesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

McCaffrey's status has been a hot topic for nearly a month, particularly after it was reported in mid-August that he was dealing with some sort of "tightness." However, McCaffrey himself said in late August that he always planned to take it easy during training camp, and San Francisco's first injury report of the year confirms he is back at 100 percent. As such, it seems likely he will be able to fill his regular role when the 49ers kick off their season against the Rams in Australia.