McCaffrey is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle and David Lombardi of SFStandard.com report.

With Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) and Jordan James (finger) both injured, Patrick Taylor, Ameer Abdullah, Ke'Shawn Vaughnand Corey Kiner are available to handle the 49ers' backfield reps Saturday. It's unclear if McCaffrey will see action next Saturday against the Raiders, but it wouldn't surprise us if the 49ers continued to play it safe with their star running back ahead of Week 1.