McCaffrey (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel (ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) are all sitting out Wednesday's practice to nurse minor injuries, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expects to have the trio of playmakers available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McCaffrey and Mitchell played through their respective injuries during the 49ers' divisional-round win over Dallas and were deemed day-to-day by Shanahan on Monday, so it appears their absences Wednesday are merely precautionary. Following Wednesday's session, San Francisco will have two more practices before the team has to give McCaffrey an official designation for the NFC title game.
