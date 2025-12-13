McCaffrey has been added to the 49ers' injury report due to a back injury, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey was able to shake off an illness during Week 15 prep, but the veteran running back appears to be working through a new back issue. The injury puts McCaffrey in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game, and his official status may not be known until the 49ers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If McCaffrey is unable to play, then Brian Robinson would likely take over as the 49ers' lead back while Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James provide backfield depth.