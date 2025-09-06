McCaffrey (calf), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks, is expected to suit up unless he suffers any setbacks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCaffrey surfaced on San Francisco's injury report with a calf issue Thursday and was officially listed as limited, but he was then downgraded to being a non-participant Friday. Still, McCaffrey was running on the side field Friday and told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that he "feels great physically" and plans to play through the calf injury, which he described as "minor." While McCaffrey's status for Week 1 may not be made official until 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, it sounds like he'll take the field barring an unexpected development during pre-game warmups.