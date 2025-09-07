McCaffrey (calf) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's season opener against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "He's good to go," one source told Schefter.

Fantasy managers will still want to confirm that McCaffrey is suiting up when the 49ers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but the running back looks on track to play through the calf issue, which resulted in him being limited in Thursday's practice before he worked out off to the side during Friday's session. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McCaffrey was a "big participant" in Saturday's team walk-through, which suggests that the running back will be in line to fill his usual duties as the 49ers' lead back Sunday.