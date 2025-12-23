McCaffrey handled 21 carries for 117 yards and caught six of eight targets for 29 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Monday's 48-27 win over Indianapolis.

McCaffrey and the Colts' Jonathan Taylor headlined a matchup featuring two of the league's top running backs on Monday Night Football. CMC got the better of Taylor (16-46-1) despite facing the stiffer of the two defenses, doubling the latter's yards from scrimmage and scoring output in a winning effort. McCaffrey pushed his rushing total over the 1,000-yard mark for the season while sitting 151 yards shy of doing the same as a receiver with two games left in the regular season. With the 49ers having a potential path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, fantasy managers can expect the team to lean heavily on McCaffrey against the Bears in Week 17, especially if star TE George Kittle (ankle) is unable to suit up.