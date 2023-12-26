McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 103 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions and 28 receiving yards off of 10 targets in Monday's 33-19 loss to the Ravens.

It was a disastrous night for the 49ers on the whole, but it's hard to point any fingers at McCaffrey after he logged the fourth 100-yard rushing game over his last five contests. The MVP candidate also punched in his 21st touchdown of the season, maintaining pace for the league lead with Miami's Raheem Mostert, who also registered his 21st score earlier in Week 16. McCaffrey has just set a new personal best in rushing yards over a single season with 1,395 through 15 games, surpassing the 1,387 rushing yards he posted during his incredible 2019 campaign with the Panthers. With just two games left in the regular season, McCaffrey should be afforded ample opportunities to bolster his award bids, startring with a road matchup against the Commanders on Dec. 31.