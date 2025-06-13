McCaffrey was one of a few 49ers veterans to participate in 11-on-11 work during mandatory minicamp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey has been trending well from a health perspective this offseason, after struggling with both Achilles and knee issues in 2024. He practiced without restrictions in OTAs and then ramped up his activity further during mandatory minicamp. McCaffrey relayed that he wanted to test his health and was satisfied with the results as he turns his focus to the 2025 season.