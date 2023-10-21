McCaffrey (oblique) was spotted participating in Saturday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's unclear what official designation the 49ers will give McCaffrey on the team's final injury report, but it's certainly good news to see the running back active in practice after missing two consecutive practices earlier this week. Expect the team to have an official injury designation announced in short order.
More News
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Listed as DNP on Friday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Working with trainers•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Won't practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Avoids long-term injury•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Getting MRI•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Tending to pair of injuries•