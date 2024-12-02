McCaffrey (knee) suffered a PCL injury in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Bills that may be season-ending, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Making only his fourth appearance after missing eight games due to Achilles tendinitis, McCaffrey was injured in the first half against the Bills and may not return again this season. The star running back will likely undergo further testing on the injury to confirm the initial diagnosis, but it appears Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo may be relied upon to lead San Francisco's backfield the rest of the way as the 49ers try to climb back into the playoff picture after falling to 5-7 with Sunday's loss. If McCaffrey doesn't play again in 2024, he'll finish the campaign with 50 carries for 202 yards, 15 catches on 19 targets for 146 yards and zero total touchdowns.