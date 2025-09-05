McCaffrey (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, said Friday that he "feels great" and is preparing to suit up Week 1, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Prior to McCaffrey's comments, coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News that McCaffrey's calf injury "came up" Thursday, when the RB was a limited participant, and that he didn't practice at all Friday. The 49ers seemingly will give McCaffrey the next 48 hours to put himself in a position to lead the backfield Sunday, but with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on tap, there won't be as many options to pivot to if he ends up being sidelined. Currently, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo are the healthy running backs on San Francisco's active roster.