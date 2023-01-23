McCaffrey noted after Sunday's 19-12 win over the Cowboys in the divisional round that the right calf issue that resulted in him ceding snaps to backup Elijah Mitchell late in the contest is "all good" and won't affect his availability for this weekend's NFC Championship Game matchup with the Eagles, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "I was fighting but made it through, made it through great," McCaffrey said. "[The calf] is nothing bad."

McCaffrey ended Sunday's contest with 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 22 yards on eight targets while playing 67 percent of the snaps on offense, his second-lowest share in any of the 49ers' eight games dating back to Week 13. After finding the end zone from two yards out with 14:58 left in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey didn't draw a carry on either of the 49ers' final two possessions while Mitchell received 11 handoffs between the two drives, though McCaffrey did record two receptions. The fact that McCaffrey was available in some capacity down the stretch supports the notion that his calf injury isn't a major concern, though it wouldn't be surprising if he received some extra maintenance in the 49ers' practices leading up to the NFC Championship Game.