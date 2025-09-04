McCaffrey was limited at Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McCaffrey's sudden appearance on the 49ers' Week 1 practice report with the same listed health concern that eventually resulted in a diagnosis of Achilles tendinitis and eight games missed to begin last season isn't a great sign. While the team may merely be managing his workload, his status now will be one to monitor closely ahead of Sunday's game at Seattle. With rookie Jordan James (finger) dealing with an injury as well, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo are the current healthy running backs on San Francisco's active roster.