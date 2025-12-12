49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Practicing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCaffrey (illness) is practicing Friday, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The illness apparently isn't serious, considering McCaffrey was a limited practice participant Thursday and is now practicing again Friday. He's on track to play Sunday against the Titans.
