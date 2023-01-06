McCaffrey (ankle/knee) returned to practice Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey already said he feels fine and downplayed any potential concern about his knee or ankle. He'll likely be active ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff with the Cardinals, though it's possible the Niners scale back McCaffrey's workload if results around the league suggest their result is unlikely to impact playoff seeding, i.e., if the Vikings lose to the Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET and the Eagles are up big on the Giants during the late-afternoon games. There's also the matter of Elijah Mitchell (knee) likely being activated from injured reserve and potentially taking a few more carries than Jordan Mason or Tyrion Davis-Price would. Even so, McCaffrey remains among the best RB plays for Week 18 as the likely focal point of San Francisco's offense for at least the first half of Sunday's game.