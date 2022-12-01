McCaffrey (knee) was working off to the side during the open portion of Thursday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The extent of McCaffrey's participation in practice won't be known until the 49ers release their second injury report of the week later Thursday, but the running back looks as though he might be able to do more than he did Wednesday. The fact that McCaffrey was seen on a side field rather than with the main group could mean that he winds up going down as a non-participant for the second day in a row, even though he's donning pads and a helmet Thursday. The 49ers seem to be taking extra caution with McCaffrey while he manages what's believed to be a minor knee issue, but head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Wednesday that he's tentatively planning on having the star tailback available for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.