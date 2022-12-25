McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 46 yards and a touchdown while chipping in two receptions for 12 yards in Saturday's 37-20 win over Washington.

McCaffrey struggled to find running room against a stout Washington defense that welcomed back star defensive lineman Chase Young on Saturday. The dual-threat back salvaged what would have been a lackluster fantasy day by punching in a one-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to ice the win for his club. Perhaps the lowered usage was by design after the oft-injured back carried the offense against Seattle with 32 combined touches in Week 15. A well-rested McCaffrey could be primed to go off against a generous Raiders defense next Sunday.