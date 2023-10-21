McCaffrey (oblique) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Vikings, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McCaffrey practiced in limited fashion Saturday, his first participation in practice of any kind this week. That seems to be grounds enough for the 49ers to have a bit of optimism the All-Pro could suit up come Monday, but fantasy managers may have to sweat out his official status up until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Expect Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason to still get some work in regardless as San Francisco tries to maintain the health of its critical back against the 2-4 Vikings.