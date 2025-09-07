McCaffrey (calf) handled 22 carries for 69 yards and nine receptions for 73 yards on 10 targets in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

McCaffrey shook off any concerns from popping up on the injury report late in the practice week by handling 31 combined touches in a tight victory over a division foe to kick off the regular season. Newly-acquired backup Brian Robinson (9-33-0) was the only other back to receive a carry outside of CMC. The 49ers didn't have the luxury of taking a cautious approach with its star running back after TE George Kittle (hamstring) and WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder) both left Sunday's contest due to injury. McCaffrey could continue to see extra work as a receiver if either of his banged up teammates are forced to miss next Sunday's road matchup against the Saints.