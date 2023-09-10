McCaffrey rushed 22 times for 152 yards and a touchdown while catching three of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Steelers.

After producing 52 yards on 11 first-half carries, McCaffrey took his first rushing attempt of the third quarter to the house from 65 yards out to give the 49ers a 27-7 lead. McCaffrey worked as the clear lead back over Elijah Mitchell, who produced just 10 yards on five carries and one target. Including the playoffs, McCaffrey scored 13 scrimmage touchdowns in 14 games after being traded to the 49ers last season. His ability to contribute as both a runner and a pass catcher should keep McCaffrey heavily involved on a weekly basis, including Week 2 against the Rams.