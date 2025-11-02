McCaffrey rushed 28 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

McCaffrey got wide open for a five-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and powered in a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth. The star running back has produced multi-touchdown performances in two of his last three games, sandwiched around McCaffrey's worst outing of the season (68 scrimmage yards against Houston in Week 8). He has at least 107 scrimmage yards in all but one appearance this season. Backup Brian Robinson rushed for 53 yards on his five carries, including an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but McCaffrey continues to operate in a workhorse role, averaging 25.4 touches per game heading into a Week 10 home game against the Rams.