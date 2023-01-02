McCaffrey rushed 19 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions on nine targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over Las Vegas.

McCaffrey was the star on offense in an exciting battle between former regional rivals, gashing the opposition routinely on his 25 combined touches. The 26-year-old has been fighting through a minor knee issue in recent weeks, but Sunday's combination of voluminous touches and strong play should ease any concerns from his managers. The 49ers still have a shot at taking over the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- and a first-round bye -- so McCaffrey should continue to be a focal part of San Francisco's thriving offense against Arizona on Sunday.