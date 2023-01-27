McCaffrey (calf) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
The 49ers took it easy on McCaffrey this week as he tended to a bruised right calf, holding him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. But he was able to return to the field Friday, after which coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey was "full go," according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network. While McCaffrey's status for Sunday is clear, Elijah Mitchell's (groin) is not, as he's listed as questionable after getting in some minimal work Friday. Look for McCaffrey to handle his usual workload, with or without Mitchell, which has amounted to 19.5 touches per game for the former during the 49ers' current 12-game winning streak.
