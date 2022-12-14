McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
McCaffrey has been playing through the knee injury for weeks now, and while head coach Kyle Shanahan has been cautious with the running back's usage in the second half of games while leading by multiple scores, the 49ers have otherwise unleashed McCaffrey to full effect. He played 98 percent of the offensive snaps in the first half of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, finishing with 153 yards and two touchdowns despite playing only 18 percent of the snaps post-halftime. There's little doubt McCaffrey will be featured again Thursday as the 49ers look to clinch the NFC West crown.
